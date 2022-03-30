The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Emmanuel Chidiebere, a suspect wanted in the United States of America by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering.

This was contained in a statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency said it arrested the suspect last week at his hideout in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State after receiving intelligence reports gathered by a team of operatives.

Mr Chidiebere is alleged to have defrauded some victims in America, Cote D’Ivoire and Poland of some undisclosed amount of money and went underground.

Three of his accomplices are still at large.

The arrest comes weeks after the commission announced the arrest of another FBI-wanted Osondu Igwilo, who being wanted in the U.S. since 2018 for his alleged involvement in alleged $100 million fraud.

The EFCC said that Mr Igwilo was apprehended at a studio in the Sangotedo Ajah area of Lagos state alongside Okafor Chris, Nwodu Emmanuel, and John Achukwu.

The arrest elicited varied comments, with the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria praising the EFCC for their efforts in apprehending the suspects.

The Embassy had said, “With Justice as our mutual priority, we congratulate @officialEFCC for partnering with the @FBI & arresting long-time wanted suspect Igwilo for fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

With Justice as our mutual priority, we congratulate @officialEFCC for partnering with the @FBI & arresting long-time wanted suspect Igwilo for fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. pic.twitter.com/iLTWuQ98MO — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) March 14, 2022