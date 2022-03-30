Terrorists Monday night attacked a Kaduna-bound train in Northern Nigeria.
The train left Abuja, the Nigerian capital, at about 6:00 p.m. and was heading to Kaduna when it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities.
The terrorists, also referred to as bandits in Nigeria, planted explosives on the train track and immobilised it before firing gunshots at passengers as they tried to open the doors.
The transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, went on an inspection visit to the scene of the incident on Tuesday. He hinted that the attack on the Kaduna-bound train could have been averted.
Here are photos from the visit:
Mr Amaechi also shared a video on his official Facebook Page.
