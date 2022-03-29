The Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State, on Tuesday, convicted a woman, Debest Osarumwense, for aiding and abetting his son accused of internet fraud.

The judge, M. S. Shuaibu, in his judgement, convicted the mother on a charge of aiding her son, Endurance Osarumwense, to receive N91.2 million proceeds of internet fraud.

Mr Shuaibu jailed the woman five years with an option of N1 million fine, the spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Uwujaren said Mrs Osarumwense had pleaded guilty to the charge filed against her.

In view of her plea, the prosecution counsel, I. K.Agwai, prayed the court to convict and sentence her accordingly.

The judge, in her judgement, sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment with an option of fine, and ordered her to forfeit the balance in her bank account to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The charge against her reads: “that you, Debest Osarumwense (f) sometime between 2nd January 2020 and December 2021 in Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did take possession of the total sum of N91,296,150.00(Ninety One Million, Two Hundred and Ninety-six Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Naira) knowing that same represent proceeds of Endurance Osarumwense (your son) criminal conduct to wit: cybercrime and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment) Act 2004”.