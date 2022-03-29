The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have rescued a four-year-old girl abducted from her school in the state.

The police identified the girl’s school as Methodist Township Primary School in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Uyo.

He said the victim was abducted on January 18 and taken to a camp at Esighi in Akpabuyo Local Government Area in Cross River State before the police rescued her.

He said the suspect, who was paraded before reporters, abducted the girl to replace her own daughter, who was allegedly ‘stolen’.

According to Mr Macdon, after abducting the little girl, the suspect took her to her boyfriend, an ex-militant resident, in Esighi.

He said the girl’s name was later changed by her abductors.

Mr Macdon, who also announced the arrest of a fake female police constable on police uniform with identity card, said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

He said the suspected kidnapper had confessed to the crime.

Mr Macdon lauded the efforts of the Anti-Child Theft Section of the command for their intervention which led to the girl’s rescue.

“The victim, whose name was changed, had been with the said ex-militant until her rescue on March 17.

“Though she has since been reunited with her family, they are here with us at the headquarters,” Mr Macdon said.

He said the suspected fake constable allegedly defrauded two persons of N500,000 at a local market in the state.

(NAN)