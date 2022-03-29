Residents of Kaduna have called on the state and federal governments to declare three days of mourning nationwide over Monday’s deadly attack by bandits on a train.

The train had left Abuja, the Nigerian capital, at about 6:00 p.m. and was heading to Kaduna when it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities.

The terrorists also referred to as bandits in Nigeria, planted explosives on the train track and immobilised it before firing gunshots at passengers as they tried to open the doors.

Both the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Railway Corporation have confirmed the attack.

The (NRC) has since suspended train services between Abuja and Kaduna until further notice, over the incident.

The exact number of people on the train at the time of the incident has yet to be confirmed but there are media reports that over 970 people were aboard the train.

The Kaduna government has confirmed fatalities but did not say the number of people killed so far.

In a Tuesday morning statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, the state government said the evacuation of the trapped passengers have been concluded but search and rescue operations continued.

Relatives have been announcing the demise of their family members in various posts on social media.

Also, a resolution by the Senate on Tuesday called on the Army and Airforce to, as a matter of urgency, bombard terrorist enclaves with a view to restoring peace and stability in the country.

The Senate also called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to assist the affected communities with relief materials.

While they urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security operatives, the lawmakers asked the military to put special focus on the vicinity of Nigerian airports, especially the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

They also urged the relevant agencies of the government to step up their information-gathering mechanism to forestall such incidents in the future.

Residents speak

“This is quite unfortunate. The government has failed us woefully. That is my take. I know somebody that we are still looking for or rather waiting to hear from the government about his whereabouts. The whole nation should be in mourning,” a resident, Sani Abdu, said.

Ummi Mohammed, a resident of Unguwan Dosa, also told PREMIUM TIMES that her aunty and husband were still missing.

“We have visited all the hospitals in Kaduna but we did not see them. We are assuming now they are among those kidnapped. The whole family is in turmoil.”

Another resident, Alkali Shafiu, said: “I cannot believe that one cannot travel from Kaduna to Abuja safely again. This is not the first time and we are still witnessing it again. How do they want us to travel in Nigeria for God’s sake?”

Many residents who spoke to our reporter called on the government to declare three days national mourning.