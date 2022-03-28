A police officer in Akwa Ibom State, Lazarus Udom, who had just been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said he suffered for 20 years before he got the promotion.

Mr Udom, who got an accelerated promotion from a chief superintendent of police to the DCP, was decorated with his new rank at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday.

He said he served under his course mates and junior officers during the period of his travails.

Mr Udom, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, attributed his travails to bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He said he was grateful to God, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the state police commissioner for the roles they played in his promotion.

“It was a terrible experience in my life because throughout the period of almost 20 years without promotion, I served my course mates and the junior ones. As a human being, I was frustrated, because if I say I was not frustrated, I will be telling lies.

“However, I want to thank God for His benevolence. I also thank the IGP and the commissioner of police. I feel elated today.

“I will rededicate myself to serve this nation and be loyal to the IGP and to our country. I will do my best to carry out my primary responsibility which is to fight crime,” said the newly decorated officer.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Andrew Amiengheme, in his remarks, thanked God for the officer.

Mr Amiengheme said the promotion was going to spur others who were in similar situations within the force.

He said that the command had instituted a reward mechanism for officers who had distinguished themselves.

“This promotion is going to encourage other officers with similar situations. My advice to them is to be patient and be more committed.

“As a command, we will ensure that officers, who are due for promotion, are promoted. Already, we have initiated different reward mechanisms for hard-working officers in the state,” he said.

(NAN)