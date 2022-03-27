The Primero Transport Services Ltd, an operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos State, has blamed high cost of diesel for the skeletal operations on Ikorodu-TBS routes.

Mutiu Yekeen, head, corporate communications of the firm, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

“Due to the recent spike in diesel prices across the country, Primero Transport Services, operator of Blue BRT from Ikorodu to TBS, use this medium to inform our commuters that there will be skeletal operations from March 26 to March 28.

“We will resume operations fully on Tuesday, March 29,” Mr Yekeen said.

The Managing Director of the firm, Fola Tinubu, is quoted as saying the spike in diesel price had affected Primero’s operations negatively.

“We are currently running at a huge loss. The diesel price has gone up by over 200 per cent while there has not been an increase in fares or intervention from the government. We are struggling right now.”

“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us at this period. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

” Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations – providing affordable, fast, and convenient services to Lagos residents,” Mr Tinubu is quoted as saying.

(NAN)