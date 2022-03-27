Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the party members to consolidate the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2023 general election.

They made the call at the APC’s National Convention on Saturday in Abuja.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the party proved that it was united by holding the convention which some people thought would never hold.

“They said we will never be together as a party, but today we are together and holding the convention, this is a night of unity for us.

“Our caretaker committee did well and achieved so much, I hope that at the end of the convention everyone will be happy.

“This is seven years plus that we have been working as APC. President Buhari has done well, although he may not be on the ballot in 2023, but you will remain the legacy of APC,” he said.

Mr Lawan commended the president for his effort in building infrastructure in every state especially the Second Niger Bridge.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also congratulated the party for holding the convention. He said the party had come a long way through many trials and tribulations but stood the test of time.

“Building is a long term task and we all have a role to play.

“We at the National Assembly have kept faith in Nigeria through laws and passed some strong laws like the PIB Law, Police reform Act, among others.

“All things being equal, we will revisit the issues of the women inclusion bills.”

The Governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, said the party did well in terms of its promises of security, economy, accountability and food security.

Mr Bagudu said that in spite of the global crisis, the party kept Nigeria stable by supporting the 36 states that could not pay salaries and pensions to restore social contract with the governed.

“The president directed empowerment of farmers, supported fishing communities among others for food security and development of relevant economy.

“We were able to survive two recessions in spite of COVID-19, even during this global crisis of the Ukraine and Russian war when other countries are in food crisis we have food security.” (NAN)