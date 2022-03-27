Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State said the membership of All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from 11 million to 41 million as a result of the membership registration/revalidation conducted by the outgoing leadership.

Mr Buni, also the outgoing Chairman, APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECPC), said this at the APC National Convention on Saturday in Eagle Square, Abuja.

He said that the figure could rise beyond 41 million as the registration was still ongoing.

Mr Buni said the CECPC also succeeded in reconciling many aggrieved members of the party as well as attracting three serving state governors from Zamfara, Cross River and Ebonyi from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the party.

He said that the caretaker committee has been able to turn around the fortunes of the party from a crisis ridden party to a party with great prospects saying that the party now has the capacity to stay in power beyond 2023.

Mr Buni lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership and membership of the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders for the successes recorded by the party.

He said the APC CECPC has been able to complete work on the party’s national secretariat in Abuja as well as settling outstanding payment for the building.

Mr Buni said the party has also renamed the secretariat after President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition of his exemplary leadership style.

He also expressed optimism that the APC would emerge stronger at the end of national convention, even as he lauded Mr Buhari for working tirelessly to resolve the impasse that preceded the convention.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, said APC would come out stronger and more united after Saturday’s national convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of the 22 APC governors, said “that will successfully see us to the 2023 general elections and beyond.

‘’We will surmount all the challenges and the convention will be largely successful.

‘’In readiness to the 2023 general elections, there is just no party like the APC.’’

According to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC governors were proud of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s governors.

The Kebbi governor added, “in all the states, there are success stories because of the inspiration of Buhari.’’

Mr Bagudu also stated that Mr Buhari had instilled transparency and exemplary leadership in the country as he delivered on all his campaign promises.

‘’He has laid a solid foundation for a resilient economy, leading to the exit of Nigeria from recession, as well as surmounting the COVID-19 induced challenges, among others,” he said.