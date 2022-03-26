After he was affirmed as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has called on other aspirants of the party to join hands with him to achieve victory at the July 16 gubernatorial election.

After an internal wrangling in the PDP over who becomes the flagbearer of the party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published Mr Adeleke’s name as the candidate for the party ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Alongside Mr Adeleke, the electoral umpire also cleared 14 political parties and their candidates.

The parties and candidates include National Rescue Mission (NRM), Abede Samuel; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke; All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Omigbodun Oyegoke; Labour Party (LP), Oyelekan Akingbade; Action Peoples Party (APP), Adebayo Elisha; Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Awoyemi Oluwatayo; and African Action Congress (AAC), Awojide Segun.

Others are Accord, Akande Victor Babalola; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Adesuyi John Olufemi; Action Democratic Party (ADP), Kehinde Atanda; YoungProgressive Party (YPP), Ademola Adeseye; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Saliu Oyelami; BootParty (BP), Adeleke Aderemi.

The electoral umpire had also stepped three political parties which are; AA, APGA and ADC down for not meeting up with the set guidelines.

Speaking through a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, Director of Media and Strategy, for his Campaign Organisation, Mr Adeleke told other aspirants of the party who wrestled the party ticket with him that, “it is time for us as a party to join hands to face the APC to secure a landslide victory in July.

“We have disagreed among ourselves. Now is the time for us to forgive and forget. We are not enemies; we are brothers. In brotherhood, we shall contest and win. So I call on our elders, leaders and fellow aspirants to strengthen and expand this winning train.”

“Our people are ready to vote and elect me as Governor because they know me, they have my record as a Senator, they know I am pro-people, they know my agenda is for them. Osun people know I will return government to the people, away from anti-people interest that exploit and pauperise them.”