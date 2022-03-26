The police in Zamfara State said they have arrested 10 suspected bandits, killed one, rescued some victims and foiled an attack.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, said the efforts was part of their commitment to ridding the state of bandits.

He said they “foiled banditry attack, neutralised one bandit, recovered two AK-47 rifles, boxer motorcycles, arrested 10 suspects for various offences and rescued of a 60-year-old kidnapped victim in Gummi local government area.”

According to him, “a notorius bandit, Lawali Ruguduma, who had been terrorising residents, was arrested in Bukkuyum local government during an anti-banditry patrol, while one bandit was killed during an exchange of gunfire between police and bandits in Kwarin Ganuwa and Nasarawar Mai Fara communities and the two AK-47 rifles discovered.”

Mr Shehu added that they arrested eight bandits and rescued the 60-year old woman victim.

“Those arrested include Ummaru Alhaji – Abdu, Buban Buba, Abubakar Shehu, Abdullahi Sangamere, Sidi Masallaci, Mohammed Ajiya, Saminu Bala and Muhammad Sani who have confessed to terrorising Gummi local government area.

“A motorcycle snatching syndicate was also smashed in the state capital.”

The police spokesperson called on “members of the public to acknowledge the effort of the Police and other security agencies in combating crime and criminalities in the state and continue to pray for the sustenance of peace and tranquility in Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.”

“The CP equally assures of Police continuous commitment to safeguard the security and safety of people of Zamfara State,” he added