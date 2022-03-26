Despite failing to get a win on Friday in front of their vociferous fans in Kumasi, Ghana captain, Thomas Partey is confident the Black Stars will beat the Super Eagles to the World Cup ticket on Tuesday in Abuja. This is despite the fact that the last time Ghana won on Nigerian soil was 1973.

While a score draw will earn the Black Stars one of the World Cup tickets for the continent, Partey insists his side will go for victory when both teams clash in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Arsenal midfielder made the assertion while reacting to Ghana’s World Cup playoff first-leg 0-0 draw against Nigeria on Friday.

Speaking to reporters during his post-match press conference after the match, Partey said: “We know we should have won this game against Nigeria but a draw is not bad. However, I know that our fans are disappointed in us, as we had promised them victory.

“Nevertheless, it isn’t over until it is over and we promise all Ghanaians that we will go for victory in Abuja come Tuesday.”

Ghana had a disappointing outing at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and were also missing in action at the last edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Black Stars are understandably desperate to make amends with qualifying for the World Cup, and just like Partey, Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori also believes the Black Stars are still on course to make it to the Mundial.

Ofori is equally optimistic about a victory on Tuesday in Abuja and gave his teammates a pass mark for their performance Friday night in Kumasi.

“The guys did well, this is basically a new team, a lot of things have changed when you compare the performance of the AFCON to tonight’s display, hopefully, we will win the second leg,” Ofori who was on the bench said.

While Ghana and Nigeria are fierce rivals, the Black Stars have the upper hand both in the overall head-to-head records as well as in recent meetings but their last away victory over Nigeria was 49 years ago.