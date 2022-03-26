The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killing of some citizens in six villages of Giwa Local Government Area of the state.
The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, however, said in a statement on Friday in Kaduna that a detailed security report was still being awaited.
“Some citizens have been killed by bandits in six villages of Giwa LGA,” he said.
According to Mr Aruwan, the attacks occurred between Thursday and the early hours of Friday.
“The affected villages are Dillalai, Barebari, Dokan Alhaji Ya’u, Durumi, Kaya and Fatika.
“An unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped,” he said.
The commissioner assured that the state government would keep the public abreast of developments. (NAN)
