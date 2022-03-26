The Nigerian Navy said that it had apprehended the naval rating allegedly involved in the stabbing and shooting of a medical doctor, Owen Edo-Ojo.

The Director of Naval Information, Adedotun Vaughan, said in a statement that the alleged incident occurred last Saturday at Gbamgbala St., Elegushi, in Lekki area, Lagos.

“The rating in question has been apprehended and detained while the due investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the alleged shooting and stabbing of the doctor,” he said.

The commodore said that the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) WEY, Navy Town, Ojo, had paid a visit to the Edo-Ojo family to empathise and confirm the condition of their son.

“Investigation is ongoing and if the rating is found culpable, he will be appropriately punished in line with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

“The Nigerian Navy is not unmindful of the place of discipline, professionalism and respect of the civil populace by naval personnel in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Mr Vaughan said that the Navy remained committed to the respect and protection of law-abiding citizens.

The commodore assured that appropriate punishment would be meted to any of its personnel that violates extant regulations and Standard Operating Procedure. (NAN)