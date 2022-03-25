These ‘British’ neighbours have a common history. From being colonised by the British to educational structure, Nigeria and Ghana have a lot in common.

The University of Ibadan and the University of Legon share the same colours of blue and yellow and the campuses are miniatures of each other.

Above this, there are seven interesting facts about Ghana and Nigeria:

Both countries have played themselves the most times on the African continent-49 times This is the oldest rivalry in West Africa. The first encounter was on October 16, 1950. Both countries have capped players from the other. Leotis Boateng and John Benson played for Nigeria while Tanko Abdul Razak and Aminu Kalala are Nigerians who wore the colours of the Black Stars. Nigeria suffered her highest defeat to Ghana in 1955- a 7-0 loss. Ghana have qualified for the World Cup thrice while Nigeria have qualified six times but the Black Stars have gone the furthest-reaching the quarterfinal at the 2010 edition in South Africa. Both countries have won the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Nigeria have won it five times while Ghana have triumphed twice. Ghana won the first-ever African medal in football in 1992 and Nigeria went two steps better by winning gold at the 1996 Games.

The 50th installment comes up on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and the objective is to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to kick off in Qatar in November.