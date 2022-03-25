A married woman, Patience Ibrahim, on Thursday dragged her husband, Talpha Atega, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for alledgely calling her a ‘snake’.
In her complaint, Patience told the court that Mr Atega often referred to her as “a snake from the marine kingdom”, aside from failing in the discharge of his responsibilities as a husband.
“My husband refused to take responsibility in the house as a husband and a father; I am the one doing everything – house chores, payment of house rent, feeding, and all others.
“When I talked to him about the matter, he will start insulting me; he said I am ‘a snake from the marine kingdom’”.
”I want a divorce; I cannot continue to live with someone who has this kind of notion about me,” she fumed.
She also begged the court not to grant custody of the only child of the marriage to her husband, on moral grounds.
She expressed fears that the child might pick certain unwholesome behaviours from him.
However in his defence, the respondent, Mr Atega, denied all the allegations and begged the court not to grant his wife’s request for divorce.
The Judge, Mr Labaran Gusau, has adjourned the matter until March 30, for judgement
