The police in Ogun State say they have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old girl (name withheld) at Eleweran, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Eleweran, where the incident happened, is the host community of the state police headquarters.

The suspects, Seun Orokunle, 38, and Sarumi Sodiq, 28, were arrested following a complaint at the Public Complaint Bureau the State police headquarters by the victim.

According to the statement, the victim had told the police that she had gone to visit Mr Orokunle, her boyfriend, when Mr Sodiq joined him to commit the act.

In a statement signed by the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when the girl got to her boyfriend’s residence, “she went to the bathroom to take her bath.

“But unknown to her that the said Seun Orokunle has invited his friend, Sarumi Sodiq, who came straight to meet her in the bathroom, dragged her out and the two of them took turns to have sex with her after beating her thoroughly.”

Mr Oyeyemi said after the act, Mr Orokunle dipped the lady’s clothes in a bucket of water to prevent her from leaving the house immediately.

Upon the report, the officer in-charge of the Public Complaint Bureau, Badmus Opeyemi, a Deputy Supretended of Police, mobilised his men to go after the uspects. They were eventually arrested at Aregbe area of Abeokuta.

“They have both confessed to the commission of the crime,” the police spokesperson added.

He also said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects should be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.