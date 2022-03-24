European champions Italy will not be at the 2022 World Cup courtesy of a 1-0 loss to North Macedonia on Thursday night. This means Italy miss their second consecutive FIFA World Cup but what a result for the 67th FIFA-ranked North Macedonian team

Aleksandar Trajkovski got the winning goal two minutes into the five additional minutes. The Saudi Arabia-based forward latched onto a flick-on and took aim from 20 yards with a precise effort that sneaked in just off the right post of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy will now once again rue the missed penalty against Switzerland that would have earned the World Cup ticket without the headache of the playoffs.

NORTH MACEDONIA!!! ONE OF THE GREAT UPSETS OF ALL TIME 🤯 AS IT STANDS, ITALY ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP! pic.twitter.com/DBRBcUhZC5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

North Macedonia will meet Portugal for a ticket to Qatar on Tuesday after the 2016 European champions fought off a valiant effort from Turkey with a 3-1 win. Two goals in the first half from Otavio and Diogo Jota seemed to have sent the Portuguese through but Turkey fought back in the second half.

A quick passing move in the 65th minute allowed Burak Yilmaz to slot past Diogo Costa. A VAR review of a foul by Jose Fonte on Enes Unal. Yilmaz was handed the chance to draw Turkey level but he blazed the penalty over the bar.

Substitute Matheus Luiz settled the Portuguese nerves in the fourth minute of added-on time to send them into next Tuesday’s final qualifier.

In other qualifiers, two goals from Gareth Bale got Wales over Austria 2-1 while Sweden needed an extra-time goal from substitute Robin Quaison to see off the Czech Republic. Sweden will face Poland on Tuesday. Wales will have to wait a little bit longer after the tie between Scotland and Ukraine had to be postponed because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.