Saliu Mustapha, an aspirant for the position of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to reserve all deputy positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for women and youth, if elected.

Mr Mustapha, a former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, made this promise while soliciting the support of the members of the House of Representatives APC caucus on Wednesday, ahead of the 26th of March convention.

The promise by the aspirant is coming at a time when Nigerian lawmakers rejected five bills that sought to bridge the gender gap in political leadership in Nigeria.

During voting on constitution amendment earlier in the month, the two chambers of the National Assembly had rejected the bills, including a bill to reserve 35 per cent of all positions in political parties’ administration for women.

The decision of the lawmakers had triggered protests at the entrance of the federal legislature by different women groups. Following the protests, the lower chamber rescinded its decision on three of the bills and promised to schedule them for new voting.

On Tuesday, the women suspended the protests and gave the lawmakers a seven-day ultimatum to reconsider the bills. The protest was suspended after House Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) met the protesters. He asked them to give the parliament time to work on the bills.

Mentoring women and youth

“I also want to promote a deliberate policy here, whereby, in certain positions where we have deputies, it should be an automatic policy of APC that a competent woman or competent youth must be given that position.

” Once we achieve this, it will go a long way to mentoring young people and women to leadership positions,” he said.

He added that the policy will not prevent women from contesting for other positions in the party.

Mr Mustapha also promised the lawmakers that if he is elected, the NWC will be holding quarterly meetings with members of the National Assembly.

“I doubt if in the last six to seven years our party has sat with the honourable members of this party. We need to encourage this process within our party,” he said.

Mr Mustapha and other candidates in the race still face uncertainty as President Muhammadu Buhari is still pushing for a consensus candidate for all the positions in the NWC of the party.

On Wednesday, Mr Buhari had asked the party to refund money paid for the expression of interest and nominations by any aspirant willing to step down for consensus candidates.

The president gave the directive when he hosted all the aspirants to a dinner at the State House in Abuja.