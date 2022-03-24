Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, says that one person lost his life while 38 others injured in a lone auto crash that occurred in Bauchi on Monday.

Mr Abdullahi confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that the accident, which involved a Mercedes truck, occurred at Kwanan Balma village, along the Bauchi-Kano road in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander said the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m, adding that it took the personnel of the Corps barely 10 minutes to arrive at the scene to clear the site.

He said the ill-fated vehicle belonged to the Jigawa Sunrise Transport Company, and attributed the accident to reckless driving and loss of control.

“The crash involved 86 males, one male adult died on the spot and 38 injured while 47 others escaped unscathed.

“Being an open vehicle, it flung them away as a result the fatality rate was low.

“And, luckily none of them fell onto a hard surface, the victims landed on soft part of the road,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said the corpse of the deceased and the wounded had been referred to the General Hospital, Ningi for identification and treatment.

He advised motorists to always observe traffic rules and regulations as well as drive with caution while plying the road. (NAN)