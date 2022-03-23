A governorship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Jibrin, has accused the Gombe State government of unlawful demolition of his campaign office in the state capital.

Mr Jibrin told journalists on Tuesday that the demolition was in disregard of an injunction of the state high court restraining the government from demolishing the building managed by Gombe Good Leadership Association.

But the state government has refuted the allegation, saying the building was pulled down because the owners did not meet the requirements of the law to erect the permanent structure that was demolished.

“Our campaign office has been demolished by the Government of Gombe State and we are taken aback,” the politician had narrated to journalists.

“Sometimes, around December 2021, we planned on completing the campaign office, we went to the state development board to revalidate an already existing plan alongside our billboard, which was approved in 2018.

“It is just a political witch-hunt from the governor to demolish it. The board was duly served with the notice. The demolition is flagrant disobedience of the subsisting court order of Gombe State’s state high court restraining the government, its allies, agents, whatsoever from demolishing the property,” he said.

“The government has no respect for the rule of law,” he added.

Reaction

However, the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPDA), has debunked the allegation of illegal demolition.

In a press release signed by its Executive Chairman, Bitrus Bilal, and issued on Wednesday, the agency said the demolition followed the association’s refusal to comply with the Urban Planning and Development Law.

“On 29th December 2021, following an application by Gombe Good Leadership Association for a temporary approval for the erection of billboard, GOSUPDA granted a temporary approval upon meeting terms and conditions attached therein.

“Some of these conditions required developers to furnish the Authority with detailed working drawings in addition to title documents and the applicant is also required to send in his acceptance in writing,” the statement said.

The agency said GGLA did not meet the requirements of the law to erect the permanent structure it demolished.

“Gombe Good Leadership Association without fulfilling all the conditions commenced the construction of a permanent structure, contrary to what they applied for.

“This authority drew the attention of the organisation by serving STOP NOTICES twice and DEMOLITION NOTICES on 2 occasions. All servings were between 9th February and 5th March 2022.

“Despite all the written notices on their wall and several visits, the Gombe Good Leadership Association went ahead to plaster on the notices written on their wall and they continued with their construction work, contravening section 27 of Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Board Law as (Amended) 2011.

“It was further observed that such a structure (belonging to an opposition party) was too close to the presidential lodge and could compromise security. Therefore, in keeping with its mandate, the authority made plans and carried out the demolition of the said property.”

GOSUPDA said it does not operate on a directive of any political party or figure, but in line with the provisions of its established laws

“Citizens of Gombe State are once again reminded that ignorance of Urban Planning and Development Law is not an excuse. It has also become imperative to state that from inception GOSUPDA has carried out its activities without selection and it knows no face in the discharge of its mandates.”