When he landed a lead role in Teco Benson’s film, State of Emergency in 2000, Nollywood actor, Joe Tamuno-Bididamaa Tom West, popularly called JT Tom West, wasn’t a stranger to Nollywood.

He had been around for a while.

The ponytail-loving and smooth-talking actor held sway in Nollywood in the late 90s and early 2000s.

A triple threat, JT Tom West, was an accomplished director, dancer, and singer and one of the brightest stars in Nigeria’s fledgling movie industry.

However, his roles in other films like “The Captor”, “The Price Weekend”, “She-Devil”, and “Gangster Paradise” made him the toast of filmmakers and further boosted his career in Nigeria’s fledgling film industry.

JT Tom West’s dreams were cut short when he had a fatal auto accident on September 25, 2008.

He had just completed a late-night film shoot with two colleagues when the incident occurred.

He died three days later at the Ikeja General Hospital, Lagos, due to internal bleeding, and the film never saw the light of day. He was 45.

The industry mourned. Fans mourned even more.

Sixteen years after his death, a notable Nigerian filmmaker, Teco Benson, would reveal his intimate moments with the late actor and how he took a chance on him by casting him in a movie that ultimately landed him his big break.

State of Emergency

Recollecting his fond memories of the late actor, Mr Benson, told PREMIUM TIMES that he never gave him movie roles although they were friends.

He said it bothered JT Tom West so much that he challenged him.

He said: “He was a unique individual. I remember we were friends, but I wasn’t giving him jobs. He didn’t fit into the kind of serious movies I did then, so one day, he said, ‘Teco, why are you not giving me jobs?’

It made me feel bad, so I said, don’t worry, I will give you a movie role”.

Mr Benson said he was shooting a movie called ‘The Price’ in Calabar, and he needed to cast a playboy in the movie.

While it wasn’t a significant role, he said it marked the beginning of a flourishing relationship between them.

He said: “Later in 2000 when I was planning to shoot the State of Emergency, I invited JT over and reminded him of my earlier promise. I told him the only problem starring us in the face is his ponytail hairstyle. I told him that if he must play this role, he must cut this hair, and I told him that the role would change his destiny for good.

He said no, he could never cut his hair. It’s impossible, but he asked me to give him the script to go home.

“He took the script from me; he went home, the following morning he said, ‘Well the script is lovely, but unfortunately I cannot cut my hair. So I said okay, I had done my best, so I’ll start looking for somebody else, but I had you in mind”.

Mr Benson said JT’s next move took him by surprise.

“JT Tom West walked into my office and then opened his bandana, and I saw that he was clean-shaven. I shed tears of joy. He said the script blew his mind and that film was ‘The State of Emergency’, which I shot 22 years ago”.

Legacy

Two decades later, the film still provides him with a steady income and revenue stream.

He said: “That film became a monster hit. I don’t think there’s any film in Nigeria that became a hit like the State of Emergency. This is why I say JT is irreplaceable. His role was one of the things that stood the film out. He was a very versatile and disciplined actor. Till today, it (film) still sells like a new movie. You know I produced its partnership with a company, Ossy Affason. Even online, it generates good reviews and comments. Saint Obi was one of the stars of that film.

Advertisements



Born on July 9, 1965, JT was famous for his action movie roles, especially in the classic “State of Emergency”.

He starred alongside Saint Obi, Bimbo Manuel, Ejike Asiegbu in the film.

His rugged looks ensured that he always played the tough guy in films, but he was equally skillful in playing romantic roles.

JT Tom West hailed from Rivers State and was survived by a son.

Check out JT Tom West’s iconic role in State of Emergency here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYFR_QM3yVY&t=739s