The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-West, Johnson Kokumo, on Tuesday held a meeting with police officers in Ogun State Command over the plans of junior officers to down tools.

The police boss visited the command in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police for senior officers to look out for the junior ones over the planned March 26.

Although police authorities have continued to deny the reports, documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed that junior officers are planning an industrial action over poor working conditions. It was gathered that the strike would begin on March 26, the same day the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be holding its national convention in Abuja.

The DIG, who arrived at the state police command, Eleweran, Abeokuta at 1:22 p.m. went straight into the meeting where he tried to persuade the officers to shelve their planned strike.

He enjoined the command to observe, obey the law and respect the rights of the citizens while discharging their duties.

He also reminded the corps of their duties as the lead security agency in the country which is saddled with the responsibility of protecting the citizens.

“As officers, we have to observe and obey the law. We have to ensure we use our power within the confines of the law.

“Conduct yourself professionally. Let there be a healthy respect for the rights of the citizens we are to protect.

“We want to see a Nigerian Police Force that is people-friendly, professional and that has respect for the rights of the citizens.

“The public will then see us as their friends when we do these.”

Earlier at the meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, assured the DIG of complete loyalty to the Nigerian Police Force promising that the command will remain professional in discharging its duties.

“I want to assure you that no member of this command will involve in any form of planned strike action.

“I am sure I am speaking the minds of the officers who are here including the generality of the member of the Nigerian police force, Ogun State command.

“We must assure you and we also want you to take this message to the inspector general of police that our loyalty to the Nigerian Police Force is total 100 per cent.

“We will continue to be dedicated to our duty, we will continue to be loyal to the federal republic of Nigeria and the Nigerian police force.

“We will continue to be dedicated to the Nigeria Police Force.

“We will continue to discharge our duties professionally and to the best of our ability.”