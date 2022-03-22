The Campaign and Advocacy Council of a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, canvassed support for his presidential bid among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

The chairman of the advocacy team, Iyorwuese Hagher, told journalists at a press conference in Gombe that Mr Saraki is more qualified than other aspirants in the PDP.

Mr Hagher said Mr Saraki has the experience, educational background, vision and mission to make Nigeria great.

He stated that the country was in a critical time and needed a leader like the aspirant whom he described as a unifying factor with solution to Nigeria’s challenges.

He described the former Kwara governor as “available, identifiable, highly educated, young and robust” and urged the PDP to allow him to fly its ticket in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Hagher said the visit of his team to Gombe was to consult with stakeholders, dialogue and feel the pulse of the people ahead of Mr Saraki’s formal declaration.

“I hope the PDP will make the right choice,” he added.”

Mr Hagher advised the PDP to be prepared to take over power in 2023 and to rebuild Nigeria.