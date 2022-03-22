Despite the judgement of the Federal High Court that gave them respite last week, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has directed political appointees and other public servants aspiring for political offices in 2023 to resign before the end of this month.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, hinged the decision on the newly signed Electoral Act 2022.

“The recent Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides that Political Appointees and Public Servants aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries,” the state government scribe said in the statement he issued on Monday.

According to the statement, “in compliance with this provision, all Political Appointees and other Public Servants serving in both State and Local Governments should submit their letters of resignation to the Office of Secretary to the State Government on or before 31st March, 2022”.

“This is for your information and strict compliance please,” the statement declared.

Court judgement

The order by the governor is despite the judgement of the Federal High Court voiding the relevant section of the Electoral Act.

President Buhari, after assenting to the Act, had requested an amendment to section 84(12), which ompelled public office holders to resign at least 30 days before participating in a party primary.

However, the Senate rejected the request.

A lawyer and member of the Action Alliance (AA), one of Nigeria’s fringe political parties, Nduka Edede, later filed a suit at the court to challenge the constitutionality of the provision, with the Attorney-General of the Federation sued as the defendant.

Delivering her judgement on the suit on Friday, the judge, Evelyn Ayandike, agreed with the plaintiff that the provision conflicted with Nigerian citizens’ rights guaranteed by the constitution.

She noted that the Nigerian constitution already has a provision that mandates appointees of government seeking to contest elections to resign at least 30 days to the date of the elections.

Therefore, the judge ruled, any other law mandating such appointees to resign or leave office at any time before that “is unconstitutional, invalid, illegal null and void, “to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution”.

She ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, to forthwith delete the said section 84(12) from the body of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The Attirney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, immediately announced he would comply with the judgement.