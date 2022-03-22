Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 33 internet fraud suspects in separate operations in Lagos and Enugu States.

The commission said in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday, that 17 of the suspects were arrested in Lagos and the 16 others in Enugu.

Lagos arrest

According to EFCC, the set of 17 suspects were arrested in an estate around Ikota axis of Lagos “following credible intelligence received by the commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer fraud.”

The statement listed the suspects to include: Adefila Ayobami Ezekiel, Anamene Somtochukwu, Nzeako Kosisochukwu Anthony, Afolabi Ayomide Henry, Olatona Ayodeji Ebenezer, Obioho Ikenna Raphael, Famolayo Femi Hammed, and Mintah-Joshua Oluwafemi.

The rest are: Martins Onuoha, Babatunde Oluwaseyi, Taiwo Bolaji Kehinde, Ibeakolam Goodluck, Onaolapo Iyanu Samuel, Jamiu Damilola Lawal, Adeyanju Fawaz, Adejide Samuel and Obioho Obinna.

Upon their arrest, the commission said six exotic vehicles, laptops and mobile devices were recovered from them.

Enugu arrest

The commission said the 16 other suspects at Premier Layout axis of Enugu in Enugu State.

They include: Ovu Chimezie, Junior Pepple, Nwoye Paul, Ezeoke Chimelue, Innocent Kenechukwu, Tochukwu Igbonekwu, Chigozie Oguanya, Nwachukwu Daniel and Charles Duru Chibuzor.

The others, according to the commission, are: Anderson D. Ugochukwu , Chinedu Nwasu, Obiora Martin Ugonna, Nwabueze Chidindu, Nwabueze Samuel Nnaemeka, Okechukwu Collins.D and Nwabueze Benjamin Ikenna.

EFCC said preliminary investigation linked them with suspected impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and defrauding unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Items recovered from the suspects include one Lexus ES350 with registration number EPE113 HB , a Mercedes Benz E350 with registration number RSH 201 BP , another Mercedes Benz with registration number UWN 338 MP and one Toyota Camry with registration number JRV 944 KL; and several phones and laptops.

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.