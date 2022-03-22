The police on Tuesday barricaded the entrance of the Cross River House of Assembly Complex in Calabar, following Monday’s court judgment that sacked the Speaker of the Assembly, Eteng Williams and 17 other lawmakers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that workers of the assembly and others who had businesses to transact at the complex, were prevented from gaining access into the premises opposite the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in Cross River in the state, Irene Ugbo, told NAN that the proactive action was to mitigate any possible breach, following the Federal High Court judgement in Abuja.

A judge, Taiwo Taiwo, had on Monday sacked the state lawmakers for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Two members of the House of Representatives from the state, Michael Etaba and Legor Idagbor, were also sacked by the court.

The court judgment followed a suit filed by the PDP which sought the removal of the national and state legislators who defected from PDP to APC.

Mr Taiwo, while delivering judgement on a suit instituted by the PDP to challenge the lawmakers’ defection, dismissed all the preliminary objections raised by the sacked lawmakers.

“A day must surely come when elected officials must ask the people who voted for them before defecting to other political parties,” Mr Taiwo said.

He noted that “the lawmakers wined and dined under the umbrella of the PDP,” but ditched the party even when there was no justification for their action.

“The defendants’ court documents were contrived and filed with loopholes. The papers are manifestly defective,” the judge said while granting all the reliefs sought by the PDP.

The defendants in the suit were the Independent National Electoral Commission, the APC and clerk of the State House of Assembly.

(NAN)