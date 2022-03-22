The Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) has elected Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as its president.

According to a statement shared via EFCC’s official Facebook account, Mr Bawa was elected on Monday at the 5th Annual General Assembly of the institutions in Abuja.

NACIWA is a regional network created by national anti-corruption institutions at the initiative of ECOWAS in 2010. It serves as a forum for exchanges and consultation between national anti-corruption institutions in ECOWAS member countries.

Representatives of various anti-corruption, including the chairperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasonoye, and representatives of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) attended the ceremony.

Following his election on Monday, Mr Bawa will take over from Francis Kaifala, whose three-year term as NACIWA president expires on March 31, 2022. The outgoing NACIWA president is a member of the African Union Advisory Board and the head of Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Agency.

In his remarks, Mr Bawa said, “I will do everything within my powers to take NACIWA to the next level,” the statement revealed.

Until his latest appointment, Mr Bawa was appointed EFCC chair last year.

He graduated from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics (Second Class Upper) in 2001.

Mr Bawa, who joined the EFCC as an Assistant Detective Superintendent in 2005, also holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy which he obtained from the same university in 2012.

Mr Bawa has spent all his work life at the EFCC and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of London.

He has successfully investigated and testified in the prosecution of many cases leading to convictions and recovery of looted monetary and material assets across the world.

He has headed the EFCC team investigating Diezani Allison-Madueke since 2015.