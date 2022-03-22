The Lagos State Government says it has disciplined six officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for misconduct while performing their official duties.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs of LASTMA, Olumide Filade, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

According to Mr Filade, LASTMA has sanctioned six officers after they faced disciplinary committee from September to December 2021.

The LASTMA management explained that two of the officers had their appointments terminated, while four suffered demotion along with reprimand for their various misdemeanours.

It stated that the disciplinary action taken was in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

The agency added that the Personnel Management Board (Disciplinary) which was held to look into all the reported misconduct of the officers, considered the allegation of bribery, corruption and serious act unbecoming of public officers levelled against them.

LASTMA said it could only get better if and when members of the public shared their experiences, including positive ones, and provide evidences where applicable of perceived misdemeanours.

The agency further implored road users in Lagos to always comply with the State Traffic Law in order not to run foul of the law, which will attract penalties as stated in the law.

“This is necessary in order for all of us to promote a greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realisation of Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the first letter of the ‘THEMES’ agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation).

“We wish to add by informing well-meaning and concerned Lagos residents and the motoring public that we have various windows through which complaints can be channeled for prompt action.

“Such complaints shall be investigated dispassionately with despatch;

08129928490 and 08129928515, while Comptrollers could be reached via: 08129928448, 08129928749, 08129928512, 08129928542 and 08023270248.

“The management therefore enjoined the general Lagos road users to abide by the State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, it warned.

The agency also advised members of the public to desist from attacking its officers because of grievances.

(NAN)