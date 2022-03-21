The Chairman of the Senate Committtee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru, has faulted media report alleging that the APC caucus at the Senate had endorsed Abdullahi Adamu as its preferred aspirant for the party’s chairmanship.

Mr Basiru said this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three senators; Abdullahi Adamu, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are contesting for the APC national chairman in the March 26 national convention.

“I am not aware that the APC senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

“I know that three senators are contesting and there was no where or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

“I will be very happy if any of them emerges as the APC national chairman on Saturday. The emergence of any of the three senators would be a good omen to our institution.

“Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are in the race,” he said.

Media reports had also indicated that Mr Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, was the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari for the APC top seat.

Mr Adamu however denied the report last week.

The former governor was the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) until was in controversial circumstances.

He recently headed headed the APC National Reconciliation Committee.

While in PDP, Mr Adamu was also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

(NAN)