Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of Olomi Sunday, the women leader of the APC in Koro Ward of Ekiti local government area, who was recently shot dead by her abductors during a rescue operation.

Late Mrs Sunday was one of the APC chieftains kidnapped on Wednesday evening between Araromi Opin and Obbo-Ile in the local government area while returning from the inauguration of the state APC executives in Ilorin.

The governor was received by the Olukoro of Koro, Oba Peter Aremu Adaralegbe I, husband of the deceased Mr. Sunday, and some other members of the family.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adetiba Rapheal; the Commissioner for Health, Raji Rasaq; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Aliyu Muyideen; TIC chairman for Ekiti, Kehinde Bayode; and State APC Chairman, Sunday Fagbemi who had earlier visited the family on behalf of the party.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, Mr AbdulRazaq had earlier visited a health facility where the rescued victims of the abduction were hospitalised.

He grieved over the loss and prayed God to bless the departed soul, and for quick recovery of surviving victims at the hospital.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to making every nook and cranny of the state uninhabitable for criminals.

Oba Aremu acknowledged the efforts of the state government and security personnel to beef up security in all parts of the state, especially in the southern part, praying God to crown the efforts with success.

He recalled a recent security show of force in the axis as part of the efforts to clear out the criminals.

“We are very aware of all efforts and commitments of your administration and the gallantry of security personnel to check security challenges, and we prayed that your efforts in this regard will yield results soon,” the royal father said.

The government had since the incident last Wednesday activated a multi-layered security effort to rescue the victims, culminating in the gun duel between the local vigilante group and the abductors on Saturday night and rescue of the remaining five victims.

The abductors were killed in the encounter. The governor commended the efforts of the security agencies to rid the state of the criminal elements.