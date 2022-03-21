The future of Nigeria will be the focus on Tuesday as eminent citizens congregate at the Freedom Online annual lecture to deliberate on the way forward for a country that is currently swamped by severe political, security and economic challenges.

From an incumbent minister to former governors and opinion leaders, the deliberation will focus on “ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations”.

Freedom Online, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing online newspapers, will host these eminent Nigerians at its fourth annual lecture at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement Monday Freedom Online’s Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Gabriel Akinadewo, named the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as the guest speaker at the gathering.

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, will chair the session, while a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel will give the keynote.

Peter Obi, a former governor Anambra State, will also speak at the event while a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, is the special guest of honour.

Other guests expected at the Freedom Online gathering include former Police Affairs Minister, Omoniyi Olubolade; the immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams; the President and Chairman of Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo; Prof. Akin Onigbinde and others.

The statement by Mr Akinadewo, the Freedom Online CEO, says the lecture is an annual event “that brings together captains of industry, media chiefs, politicians and professionals to reflect on national issues and propose objective course of action. We have always been forthright on matters of Nigeria’s progress and future.

“Since the first edition of our annual lecture, we have been inspired by the commitment of our guests and Nigerians in the quest for a better country through advocacy. We believe this time around, the same zeal will be deployed to ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations.”