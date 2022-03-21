The Kaduna State Government on Monday declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government declared the curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order,’’ he said.

He added that security agencies have full authorisation to enforce the curfew.

“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura LGAs to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area, “he said.

The commissioner said further updates would be issued when necessary.

(NAN)