President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on the residence of the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, by gunmen.

Gunmen on Saturday razed the country home of Mr Obiozor in Awo- Omamma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Two police officers on duty were shot dead, also on Saturday, when gunmen attacked their police facility at Umuguma police station, Owerri West council area in Imo.

President Buhari, in a statement from his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, described the attack on the Igbo leader’s residence as “deeply distressing”.

Mr Buhari sympathised with the Ohanaeze president and urged him to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of Nigeria, despite the rising insecurity in the country.

He said Mr Obiozor is a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

President Buhari, according to the statement, also extended sympathies to the police authorities over the loss of their men and materials in the attack on their facility.

The president condemned the violence in the region and urged everyone to maintain peace, adding that the security situation in the South-east was being reviewed.

There has been growing insecurity in the South-east in recent years.

IPOB, an outlawed group agitating for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south, is accused of being responsible for the attacks in the regions.