The Catholic Bishop of Ekwuluobia Diocese, in Anambra State, Peter Okpaleke, has urged priests to shun “prosperity and commercial” preaching in churches.

Mr Okpaleke made the call on Saturday during the 51st Convocation of the Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu.

NAN reported that 224 seminarians of 2020 and 2021 academic sections were awarded degrees in Theology and Philosophy.

Speaking in a lecture entitled Igbo Catholicism in 2035, Mr Okpaleke said Igbo Catholicism would suffer negative bias due to “changes in the world”.

According to him, we are now witnessing what he called neo-Christianity which he said is the “other side of Pentecostalism, most especially, the prosperity version of it”.

He said, “The emphasis of Neo-Christianity is based on power and acquisition of spiritual powers.

“Some men and women of God are rumoured to obtain powers to mesmerise people and pull crowds through deities which are recognised in traditional religion.

“The name of Christ is shouted using occultic powers.”

He advised that “things of God” should be given preference over personal ambition, stressing that Catholic priests should not behave like Pentecostals both in their teaching and activities.

Mr Okpaleke added that they should avoid private businesses and dining with politicians, saying that all these were not their core mandate.

According to him, vibrant Catholicism in Igboland entails loving God and others.

He said many priests these days spend a lot of time on social media and other entertainment programmes than “things of God”.

The bishop added that efforts should be redoubled on the part of seminarians, priests and the entire church to arrest the ugly trend.

“To address this challenge means going back to the core ministry of the church,” he said.

In his remarks, the Rector of the seminary, Albert Ikpenwa, advised the graduands to be mindful of their conducts and avoid commercialising the gospel of Christ.

He noted that church business was now thriving while self-acclaimed pastors and prophets take advantage of the gullible and vulnerable ones.

“The expectations required of you are quite demanding as the church expects holy and well-focused priests who will bring people closer to God,” said Mr Ikpenwa who is a priest.

(NAN)