The police in Ogun State on Sunday said they had arrested two armed robbery suspects for allegedly killing a motorcyclist after snatching his bike at the Sango-Ota area of the state.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement issued to journalists in Ota, Ogun State, adding that the two suspects were arrested on March 15.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu, were apprehended following a report lodged at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Bihari Saliu.

“Saliu, the father of the victim, reported that his 25-year-old son, Yusuf Bihari, left home with his motorcycle a day before he was found dead in an uncompleted building at Araromi Village via Ilogbo town.

“He reported that his motorcycle was nowhere to be found.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his detectives to the scene where the corpse was evacuated and handed over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.

“And the DPO was determined to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the victim.

“Dahiru and his men embarked on technical and intelligence-based investigation and in conjunction with the community vigilante.

“However, Ismail Hammed was arrested with the motorcycle of the victim. Following his arrest, it led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Osoba Yakubu.

“And they have confessed to the commission of the crime and are helping the police in their investigation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

