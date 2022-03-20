Yusuf Abdullahi, the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, says that one person has lost his life while six others were injured in a lone auto crash that occurred in Bauchi on Sunday.

Mr Abdullahi confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi.

According to him, the accident, which involved a private Honda Civic car, occurred in Kafin Kawu village on the Bauchi-Kano road in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander noted that the accident occurred around 9:05 a.m, adding that it took the personnel of the corps barely 10 minutes to arrive at the crash scene to clear the site.

He blamed the cause of the crash on speed violation and gave the name of the driver as Ghali Idris.

“Seven people were involved in the crash and they were all male adults,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi stressed that both the corpse of the deceased and those injured were taken to Kafin Madaki General Hospital, close to the Nigeria Police office, for identification and treatment.

He advised motorists to observe all traffic rules and regulations and drive with caution while plying the roads.

(NAN)