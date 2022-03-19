The police say two persons have been killed and five others injured in a clash between crop farmers and cattle herders in Guri Local Government of Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the clash occurred on Friday at Magirami Bush in the area.

However, residents feared more people died as many were still missing since Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the clash started after suspected herders killed a crop farmer with a bow and arrow after encroaching his farm.

Furious residents on Friday stormed the local weekly market in Guri and attacked herders in indiscriminate retaliation.

The police said officers from their divisional headquarters in Guri, operation Puff Adder and Operation Sallama, led by Muhammad Usman, had been promptly drafted to the scene.

The police spokesperson, Mr Adam, said the officers recovered the corpse of one Umar Abdulrauf, 35, a resident of Guri, and another of a man yet to be identified.

He said five injured men were rescued and taken to Hadejia General Hospital for treatment.

Mr Adam said one Adamu Ahmadu, 25, of Galdimari Fulani settlement was arrested in connection to the incident.

“The commissioner of police, Jigawa State Police Command, Aliyu Tafida, and other ranking officers visited the scene and assessed the incident. The area was fortified, reinforcement deployed, surveillance, foot and vehicle patrol intensified.

“Meanwhile, law and order restored, activities moving smoothly without any danger in the area.

“Investigation in progress, effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is on top gear, upon completion of the investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution,” Mr Adam said in a statement on Saturday.

Guri and neighbouring Kirikasamma in Jigawa have fertile land suitable for farming and grazing. Control of the land has led to bloody conflicts between farmers and herders over the years.

Following incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the area, critics have accused the Jigawa government of handling the crisis with kids’ gloves.