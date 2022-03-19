A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh has confirmed the narrative by Bianca Ojukwu on the scuffle with Ebelechukwu, wife of the former Governor Willie Obiano.

Mrs Ojukwu, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, is the widow of the late Biafran leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu.

She narrated on Friday how Mrs Obiano attacked her and used “unprintable vile language” on her at Charles Soludo’s inauguration which prompted her to slap the former first lady.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News TV on Friday, Mr Umeh said Mrs Ojukwu’s narrative of the incident was true.

The former Senator, who described the scuffle as unimaginable, regretted that the incident overshadowed the story of Mr Soludo’s inauguration as governor.

“From Ambassador Bianca’s narrative, she was correct in her narration of what actually happened,” he said.

Mr Umeh said the former governor Willie Obiano, had driven to the inauguration. But when he alighted from his vehicle, his wife was not with him.

He said midway into the swearing-in ceremony, the former first lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano came into the arena, walked to and sat down in a different row, away from her husband.

“We also observed that that was a strange situation. She ought to have gone to her husband, but she didn’t do that,” Mr Umeh said.

Corroborating the video evidence and Mrs Ojukwu ‘s narrative, the former APGA national chairman said, “She (Mrs Obiano) left where she was sitting and walked straight to where Ambassador Bianca was sitting calmly and started verbal attacks on her.”

Mr Umeh recalled that when the altercation started, he rushed to restrain the two women to ensure that “no harm was inflicted on Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, who was seated very calmly”.

“It was a low moment for the event. That thing that happened was an anti-climax for all of us and we are very sad about it,” he added.