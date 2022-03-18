The senator representing Anambra North District, Stella Oduah, has slammed the former first lady of the state, Ebelechukwu Obiano, for allegedly using vulgar language on Bianca Ojukwu.

Mrs Obiano, according to a clip circulating on social media, left her seat and walked up to where Mrs Ojukwu sat, made some remarks against her before a scuffle ensued between the two women.

Mr Ojukwu has admitted slapping Mrs Obiano.

She said the former first lady deliberately walked up to her to taunt her and used “unprintable vile” language on her noduring Soludo’s inauguration as the sixth elected governor of Anambra State.

Ms Oduah, in a Twitter post, on Thursday, described Mrs Obiano’s “unwarranted attack” as “indecorous and unbecoming” of a former first lady who had acted as a mother of the state.

“More condemnable is even the gutter and vulgar language used by Mrs Obiano to describe her fellow woman, who is even a widow,” the senator said on the micro-blogging site.

“I have always held the view that it is only weak minds that label hardworking women like Bianca with nasty names such as ‘ashawo’,” she added.

Ms Oduah said it was unfortunate that a former first lady of Mrs Obiano’s standing could throw caution to the wind to hurl such “baseless and regretful invectives” against her fellow woman.

Recalling the incident where an Anambra widow was allegedly stripped and paraded by an angry mob in Mrs Obiano’s community, Ms Oduah said the former first lady “should have exerted the same energy and fighting spirit in ensuring that justice is done for that widow”.

“I join all right-thinking persons in praying that we never ever record this type of travesty again in our history as a state. It saddens me a great deal,” she said.

Mrs Obiano recently declared her intention to contest for the Anambra North District in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Meanwhile, Ms Oduah, who currently represents the district, is said to be seeking reelection.

Ms Oduah, a former minister of Aviation, won the senatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019, but later defected to the All Progressives Congress.