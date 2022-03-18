Former President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Chris Elunmuno, has called on the former governor of the state, Willie Obiano, not to allow his wife to go into politics to avoid shameful outings that may damage his legacies.

Mr Elunmuno gave the advice in an interview with a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who sampled the opinion of the residents on the scuffle on Thursday in Awka during Charles Soludo’s inauguration as the sixth elected governor of Anambra State.

“We saw the video clip all over the social media. It was a loss of dignity, and this behaviour needs to be checked before she gets offhand outside Nigeria’s shores,” he said.

Mr Elunmuno said the fight that erupted between Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu, and the wife of the late Biafra leader, Odimegwu Ojukwu, was a bad end to Mr Obiano’s eight years in office as governor.

“Our outgone governor’s wife lost her temper on the day of her glory and spoiled the mood of her husband and the entire Anambra people by confronting a guest in a state event as huge as the inauguration.

“How can she walk up to the wife of the supreme leader of the party that gave her limelight to fight his widow? It will be difficult to clean up the memory from the people’s minds. Instead of celebrating her husband, it is her fight that is the talk of the world,” he said.

He said since her temperament is too short, it is not wise to allow her to go into politics to avoid further damage to the personality of Mr Obiano, his family and the entire Anambra.

“She has shown interest to contest for a senatorial seat of Anambra North in next general election. We cannot afford to be disgraced in the red chambers of Abuja, please stop her thirst for the seat now for your good image,” he said.

Others speak on the incident

A resident of Anambra, Felix Akaso described the incident as bad, saying a public personality should learn how to control his or her temper either at home or in public as maturity should be applied at all times.

He called for peace among all aggrieved members of the party so that lasting peace will return to the party.

Another resident, Rose Mbachi, who is a school proprietress, described the incident as a wrong display of character, as young adults will see it as normal. She urged women to always display maturity even when provoked.

Ms Mbachi said the ceremony was supposed to have been held in a friendly environment where aggrieved persons could amend any broken relationship.

Patty Anagor, an Anambra resident, described the incident as a “bad lamp” to young girls and advised that adults should be mindful of their actions so as not to mislead young minds.

Mr Soludo had apologised over the incident, which has been described as a “breach of protocol”.

“The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from personal issues between the two parties involved in the breach,” said a statement issued by the head of Mr Soludo’s media team.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra, over the years, has been known for a huge stock of social harmony and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate development in the state.

“God bless Anambra, the Light of the nation,” the statement added.

(NAN)