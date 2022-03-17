A member of the Ogun House of Assembly, Sola Adams, has cried out over the invasion of farmlands by elephants adding that they also injured a farmer at Itashin in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Adams, who spoke during plenary in Abeokuta, noted that the recent incident where elephants attacked villagers in his constituency remained worrisome.

The lawmaker stated that the injured farmer was receiving treatment at Ijebu Ode General Hospital, calling on the relevant agencies to do the needful and return the elephants to where they should be.

Responding, Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, condemned the invasion of the elephants.

The speaker advised farmers to stop further encroachment on the natural habitat of elephants.

According to him, the issue of elephants’ incursion into town which occurred at Itasin in Ijebu East, required the state Ministries of Agriculture and Forestry to engage the Nigerian Conservative Foundation.

”This is towards preserving the species and the entire ecosystem,” he said.

Also during the plenary, the speaker challenged the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security Matters, Olusola Subair, to explore the State Security Trust Fund for the procurement of more security apparatus across the state.

The speaker added that there was a need to procure more security apparatus, especially in the riverine areas to beef up the security of lives and property of residents.

He made the call while responding to the submission of his Deputy, Akeem Balogun, and Deputy Chief Whip, Olusola Adams.

The lawmakers spoke on the need to tighten security around the border areas with Lagos and Ondo states, especially around Ode-Omi, Iwopin in Ogun Waterside, and Imobi in Ijebu East Local Government Areas, respectively. (NAN)