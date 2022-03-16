A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has picked the nomination form for the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defying the party’s zoning arrangements ahead of the national convention.

The ruling party, over a week ago, zoned its national chairmanship position to the North-central, a development which has shut out at least seven aspirants from contesting for the apex seat. Zamfara is in the North-west region.

Against the arrangements, a group drumming support for Mr Yari, were at the APC National Headquarters on Wednesday to pick the nomination form for the ex-governor.

The nomination form for the chairmanship seat of the APC has been pegged at N20 million while aspirants for the deputy chairmanship and other positions are to pay N10 million and N5 million respectively for the positions.

While Mr Yari hailed from North-west, PREMIUM TIMES reported the positions zoned to the geopolitical zone to include Vice Chairman (North-west), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary and Deputy National Youth Leader of the party.

The pro-Yari’s group which obtained the form for the ex-governor was led by Tijani Kaura, the incumbent Senator representing Zamfara North at the National Assembly.

As reported, in defence of the group action, Mr Kaura told journalists at the party’s secretariat that issues around zoning have not been totally resolved.

Mr Yari joins Saliu Mustapha and Abdulahi Adamu who have have earlier obtained the form for the position.

With March 26 barely 10 days away, ruling APC still grapples with leadership tussles as well as legal suits challenging the convention.