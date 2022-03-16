The publisher of the defunct Hallmark Newspapers, Emeka Obasi, is dead, the family has announced.

A statement issued Wednesday by Emeka Obasi (Jnr), on behalf of the family, said the publisher died on Tuesday at a Lagos hospital.

“He is survived by wife, Dr (Mrs) Betty Obasi and Children – Emeka (jnr), Onyedikachi, Kamsi, Miracle, siblings aunties and uncles.

“Further burial arrangements will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

Mr Obasi was born in Umuahia, Abia State. He attended the University of Calabar, where he studied English.

He was the commissioner for information, culture, and tourism, during Governor Orji Kalu’s first term as governor. He later fell out with Mr Kalu.

Mr Obasi set up Hallmark newspaper in 1998, and after the newspaper was rested, he established National Mirror in 2006; and then Business Hallmark in 2009.

Billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, later acquired the National Mirror Newspapers in 2008.