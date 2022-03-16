The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill to regulate peacekeeping operations by the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies.

The bill, sponsored by Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) was debated on Wednesday and passed during plenary.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Oke argued that currently, the National Assembly has not been legislating on funds for executing peacekeeping missions.

He stated that for a nation with track records of peacekeeping missions across the world, there should be a legislative framework guiding the activities of such military operations.

He stated that “Nigeria has spent over US$ 8 billion in peacekeeping missions it provided within the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali and Sierra Leone.”

Mr Oke, a former Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, also raised concerns about funds generated from the peacekeeping operations.

According to him, United Nations pays countries a certain amount of money for such operations, but the funds are spent without appropriations by the National Assembly.

“We also earn money—refunds from the United Nations Peace Keeping Operations. There is nowhere in our appropriations laws where we make provision for armed forces and police to procure equipment to train personnel for peacekeeping operation,” he said.

He added that a former Minister of Defence, whom he did not name, borrowed $35 million from local banks to procure equipment and recoup the money from the funds deposited at JP Morgan.

But his comments were countered by the Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano).

According to Mr Doguwa, the government has been making funds available for peacekeeping activities.

Mr Doguwa’s statement was corroborated by the Chairman House Committee on Army, Abdulrasak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), who said the country approved funds for peacekeeping.

The lawmakers, however, voted in support of the bill when it was put to vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Defence and other security-related committees for further legislative action.