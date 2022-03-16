A former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, has said he was directed by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run for the position of the national chairman of the party.

Mr Adamu made this known while meeting with the APC caucus in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

This disclosure is coming amid reports that Mr Adamu is the preferred candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had, in a recent media interview, said the president had endorsed an aspirant from the North-central for the position. He did not, however, mention the name of the aspirant.

Mr Adamu, who represents Nasarawa West in the Senate, was the state governor from 1999 to 2007.

In 2010, Mr Adamu was charged to court alongside others for embezzlement of funds estimated at N15 billion. The status of the court case is unclear, but the Senator, in 2016, claimed that the case had been struck out.

In the 8th Assembly, he was removed as the leader of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) over allegations of embezzlement of funds.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Adamu said he was the last person to declare to run for the seat because he had to wait to be called by some ‘stakeholders’ in the party.

He noted that a leader should not put himself up for a position unless called.

Mr Adamu, who recently chaired the APC reconciliation committee, said the role has helped him to see the issues befalling the party.

“I am probably the last aspirant to declare his intention to run. I acted deliberately. My family tradition—my religion has taught me, when it comes to leadership for communities, anyone who ‘chest’ forward, and says he is a leader, he is not a leader. It is not because I don’t want to become the chairman.

“I did not see myself coming in even after submitting our report until I got the invitation from people that I respect very highly, people that are stakeholders in the APC, they believe that I am a good material for this position and I should contest for it. Then I did my consultation and decided in finality to contest. If you have not seen me earlier to talk to you,” he said.

On how to improve the ruling party, Mr Adamu said he had never lost any election since 1978, and that he understood the challenges facing the party.

“I have been fairly tutored on the act of election, conduct of election, attitude towards electioneering and what have you. And in partisan politics, I have been privileged to be involved with electioneering politics.

“From about the year 1978 to date, I have never lost an election. And it is my hope that if I get the opportunity to serve as chairman I will provide the leadership necessary for APC to continue to dominate the political space in this country.

Speaking after Mr Adamu, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), said the lawmakers are pleased with the capacity of the senator.

“The issues before our party, you have a lot of work to do. Let us not pretend to issues, let us not pretend that they are not important.

“I believe you have the capacity. I believe that you will take us to the next level. As a member of the party in the north-central, it is our pride.

The convention, which is scheduled for March 26, still faces several hurdles. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had rejected the letter of invitation sent by the interim head of the APC, Sani Bello.

The Commission rejected the invitation on the ground that the letter of invitation was not signed by the embattled interim Chairman, Mala Buni, and the secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, as required by the law.

Also, there is a reported interim injunction against the conduct of a national convention.

The injunction was issued by the Bwari division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The suit, with the number FCT/HC/CV/2958/2021, was filed by Salisu Umoru, with the APC, INEC and Mr Buni, as respondents. The suit has not been heard.

The court recently adjourned the hearing of the substantive matter to March 30, four days after the fixed date for the National Convention.