The implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) law can be more successful if adequate provisions are made for gender issues in national and states’ budgets, women rights advocates noted as an avenue to address violence against Nigerian women and girls.

The VAPP Act was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan. It was designed to tackle all forms of violence against persons in private and public life and provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.

Since it was signed into law, only 20 out of 36 states have assented to it.

Although gender advocates consider it a major milestone, along with the introduction of sex offenders’ registers in Ekiti and Lagos states, they, however, cited paucity of funds as a major hindrance to the effective operationalisation of this law.

This was stated on Tuesday at the ongoing 66th Commission on the Status of Women, a global intergovernmental body dedicated to the promotion of gender equality, taking place simultaneously in New York and Nairobi, Kenya.

In one of the sessions titled ‘VAPP Act a tool for expanding women’s rights in Nigeria’, panellists suggested that the Nigerian government invest more in gender issues as the country mostly relies on funding from donor agencies.

“It is one thing to pass the law it is not another thing to implement. We need to have line items for the implementation of the VAPP law. We have donor agencies that contribute but we don’t have such in state budgets,” a human rights lawyer and feminist, Abiola Akiyode said.

Similarly, African Feminist writer and human rights activist, Iheoma Obibi, noted that the government needs a gender-responsive budget approach as she wandered the status of the Sexual Assault Referral Centres which provides medical and psychological services to rape survivors even as the European Union-funded project comes to an end.

“At the end of the day, the money matters. It defines if the law works and does not work. There has to be a sense of responsibility from federal and states governments to the allocation of resources”, Ms Obibi said.

The Country Director of Partners for Reproductive Justice (IPAS) in Nigeria, Lucky Palmer, said budgets for the country’s ministry of women affairs are “at a far end”.

He urged for increased advocacy and advised donors to include this in their diplomatic conversations with the Nigerian government.

“Sometimes men think the issues of women should be taken back seat. It is about time women use their numbers to demand and not ask and we hold them accountable when they are not done”, he said at the CSW event.

At the opening ceremony of CSW66, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, had canvassed that gender issues be taken seriously.