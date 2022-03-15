A bill to reform the Delta State electric power sector passed second reading at the Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The bill is sponsored by Anthony Elekeokwuri (PDP-Ika North East) and 26 other PDP lawmakers.

Leading the debate on it, Mr Elekeokwuri said the bill, when passed, would help in fast-tracking socio-economic development of the state.

Mr Elekeokwuri decried the epileptic power supply situation in the country.

He said, “Before now, it was erroneously believed that power was reserved only in the exclusive legislative list but recent revelations had proven that power is also embedded in the concurrent legislative list.”

Mr Elekeokwuri cited Lagos and Ondo states as reference points where such laws were already in existence and called for speedy passage of the reform bill.

The lawmaker noted that the bill, when passed, would give the state some lease of life in terms of enhanced industrialisation, peace and security.

“If we have adequate power supply in the state, there would be development in all facets of our economy. We need power to drive our economy because we have all it takes to generate, transmit and distribute power in the state,” he said.

Supporting the passage of the bill, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House and Member representing Bomadi State Constituency, Oboro Preyor, commended the lead sponsor of the Bill.

Mr Preyor said, “This is one of the most important bills we have received recently.

“Industrial revolution cannot take place without adequate power supply and adequate power supply triggers industrial revolution.”

On his part, the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Reuben Izeze, also commended the sponsor of the Bill for his courage.

Mr Izeze said, “I have the support of my constituents to support this bill as it would help in addressing some of the irregularities in the power sector.

“About 95 per cent of communities in the state are currently living in darkness. This bill, when passed, would help in addressing the disturbing trend in the state,” he said.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, referred the bill to the House Committee on Power and Energy for further scrutiny, after members through a voice vote unanimously supported the bill.

