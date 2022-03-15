The forum of local council chairmen and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu West District have faulted former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, over his rejection of the zoning of the governorship position in Enugu State.

Mr Ekweremadu, while declaring his interest to run for governorship of the state, on Friday, said there was no agreement on the zoning of the position.

The PDP senator has been in the Nigerian Senate since 2003.

The forum of council chairmen stated their position in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting held at Udi Local Government Area on Saturday.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the five council chairmen from the Enugu West District, which is represented in the Senate by Mr Ekweremadu.

The chairmen include: Benneth Ajah (Aninri LGA), Pedro Nwankwo (Awgu LGA), Philip Okoh (Udi LGA), Chinedu Onyeagba (Oji River LGA) and Chukwudi Ozoeluba (Ezeagu LGA).

The forum said Mr Ekweremadu was present when the agreement on the zoning of the governorship was reached.

“We are aware that even Senator Ekweremadu’s position in the Senate is a product of zoning and the newly elected councilor of his ward and chairman of his local government area are all products of zoning,” the council chairmen said.

They said other party leaders in the state were present when the agreement was reached in 1999.

“We unequivocally support the zoning pattern that is practiced in Enugu State since 1999. We acknowledge that it is not the turn of Enugu West Senatorial Zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State.

“We dissociate our people and ourselves from the declaration done by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as such a declaration is either the product of a very bad advice or mischievously contrived to serve his selfish interest,” they said.

The PDP chairmen in the five local government areas also expressed support for the zoning of the Enugu governorship.

The party chairmen made their position known in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting at the Udi Local Government Area on Monday.

The party chairmen are: Okechukwu Aneke (Udi LGA), Nebo Emmanuel (Deputy Chairman, Awgu LGA), Anayo Chude (Ezeagu LGA), Godwin Anekwe (Oji River LGA) and Victor Okoro (Aninri LGA).

The party chairmen expressed support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, and said they would extend the same support to whoever the governor would pick as his successor.

“We acknowledge that it is not the turn of Enugu West Senatorial Zone to produce the next governor of Enugu State, and support that the next governor of the state shall come from Enugu East Senatorial Zone,” the party chairmen said.