The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, threatened to strike out a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, gave the warning following the delay by Mr Kyari’s lawyer, Cynthia Ikena, to serve NDLEA counsel, Joseph Sunday, her further and better affidavit after being served with the counter affidavit since February 28.

At the resumed hearing, Mr Sunday, a director of Prosecution and Legal Services of the agency, informed that Ms Ikena only served on him the further and better affidavit this morning.

“The matter was adjourned for the hearing of fundamental enforcement rights of the applicant (Kyari).

“This morning, we were served with applicant’s further and better affidavit.

“We filed our counter affidavit since Feb. 24 and served the applicant February 28 but today, they are just serving us,” he said.

The lawyer argued that by virtue of Order 2 of the Fundamental Enforcement Rights Civil Procedure Rules, 2019, the applicant was out of time to file the application.

Ms Ikena, who complained that she had tried to meet with Mr Kyari in NDLEA’s detention about three tines but was denied access, prayed the court for more time to regularise the application.

Mr Ekwo, in a short ruling, threatened to strike out the suit if the lawyer was unprepared in the next adjourned date.

“Put your house in order before the next date of hearing and if you do not, I will assume you are frustrating this matter and the suit will be struck out,” he said.

The judge adjourned the matter until April 7 for hearing.

Background

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on February 21, reported that Mr Kyari, through Ms Ikena, filed the suit for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

In the document, Mr Kyari, who described the allegation against him by NDLEA as “trump-up,” said the agency had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

He averred that the allegation linking him to an international drug cartel by the anti-narcotic agency was untrue.

He said since the Nigerian Police Force arrested him and handed him over to the NDLEA, he has been kept in custody since February 12, without having access to his medical treatment.

Mr Kyari, a former head of the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), demanded N500 million in damages from the NDLEA over alleged unlawful arrest and detention.

He also sought an order directing the NDLEA to tender a written apology to him in two national dailies.

Mr Kyari, along with six others, faces eight charges of illegal dealing in cocaine.

The trial judge, Emeka Nwite, had on Monday, slated March 28, for ruling on the bail request by Mr Kyari and some of his co-defendants.

(NAN)